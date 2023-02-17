Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Eaton by 8.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

