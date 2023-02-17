Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 434 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.4 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.73 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

