Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after buying an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,597,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $526,016,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $494,315,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,515,000 after buying an additional 186,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $263.21 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

