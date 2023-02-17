Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

