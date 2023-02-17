Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $115.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

