Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 156 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $279,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,703,337.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $279,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,703,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

