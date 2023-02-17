Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Drops By 19.4%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Aaron’s Stock Performance
Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $457.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.11. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
See Also
