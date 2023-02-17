Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Declines By 9.5%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.
ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $87.50. 370,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,302. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $114.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup
In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.