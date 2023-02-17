Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Declines By 9.5%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $87.50. 370,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,302. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $114.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

