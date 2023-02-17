Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Declines By 17.9%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Leonardo Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FINMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 150,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Leonardo has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Featured Stories

