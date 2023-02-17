Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Grows By 9.4%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
KW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.
