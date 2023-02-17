Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Grows By 9.4%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.1 %

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

NYSE KW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 560,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,741. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

