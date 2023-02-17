Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Grows By 7.4%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 222,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.53.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group ( NASDAQ:KAVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of e-cigarettes. It markets its products under the BIDI brand. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.

