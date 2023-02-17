Short Interest in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Grows By 6.0%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $5,873,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,519,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several brokerages have commented on ITRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

