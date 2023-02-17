Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Declines By 22.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,578. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

