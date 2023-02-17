Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Decreases By 12.4%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.47. 470,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,813. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.3298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

