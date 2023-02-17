Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Rises By 10.1%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $333,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $333,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Singer purchased 20,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,331.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 133,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $237.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.40. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IMMR shares. StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Immersion in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

