Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Rises By 9.2%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 11,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.48. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

