Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Drops By 7.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,130,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 43,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. 12,383,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,506,409. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

