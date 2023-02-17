Short Interest in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Grows By 9.0%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 18,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Hayward Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 939,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,776. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Hayward has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $686,710.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hayward by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

