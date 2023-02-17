Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Decreases By 10.6%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,307,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 3,699,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,945.5 days.

Fosun International Price Performance

FOSUF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Fosun International has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Get Fosun International alerts:

Fosun International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.