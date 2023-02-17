Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Decreases By 10.6%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,307,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 3,699,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,945.5 days.
Fosun International Price Performance
FOSUF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Fosun International has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.
Fosun International Company Profile
