Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Rises By 10.5%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FISI stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FISI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group lowered Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.