Short Interest in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Rises By 10.4%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 111,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

