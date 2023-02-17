Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Expands By 8.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 91,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,319. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

