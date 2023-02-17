Short Interest in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Declines By 13.2%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $786.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

