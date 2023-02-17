Short Interest in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expands By 9.2%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 3.4 %

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

