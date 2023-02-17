Short Interest in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Drops By 12.7%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,580,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 40,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. 3,662,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,492. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

