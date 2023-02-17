Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Declines By 9.5%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Transactions at Daseke
In other news, Director Charles F. Serianni bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Daseke
Daseke Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 216,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $13.17.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Daseke Company Profile
Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daseke (DSKE)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.