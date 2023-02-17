Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Declines By 9.5%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Daseke

In other news, Director Charles F. Serianni bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Daseke

Daseke Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 27,982.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 682,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 433,813 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,268,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 984,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,022 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 356,753 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 216,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

