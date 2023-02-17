Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Drops By 21.4%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,310,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 23,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,776,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 468,312 shares in the company, valued at $9,366,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,152,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,784,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,925,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 656.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,230,000 after buying an additional 7,151,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,332,000 after buying an additional 5,919,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,804. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

