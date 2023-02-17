Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Increases By 8.7%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 14,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,489,066 shares of company stock valued at $37,883,869. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Trading Down 5.2 %

CFLT stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

