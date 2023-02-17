Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rises By 13.7%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 732,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.90. 160,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,439. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.98. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $253.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

