Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Rises By 10.4%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE CPK traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.88. 13,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,515. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.62. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $142.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

