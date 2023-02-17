Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expands By 8.4%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,059 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX
ChampionX Stock Down 2.7 %
CHX stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
Featured Articles
