Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expands By 13.6%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.