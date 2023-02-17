Short Interest in Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Declines By 7.5%

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,203,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 1,301,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,034.0 days.

Breville Group Price Performance

Shares of BVILF stock remained flat at C$14.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 344. Breville Group has a 12 month low of C$11.76 and a 12 month high of C$14.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.57.

Get Breville Group alerts:

About Breville Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Breville Group Ltd. engages in the design and development of small electrical kitchen appliances. It operates through the Global Product and Distribution segments. The Global Product segment sells products designed and developed by Breville that may be sold directly or through third parties and may be branded Breville, Sage or carry a third party brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.