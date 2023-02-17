Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Rises By 13.5%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Biglari by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biglari by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Trading Up 0.6 %

About Biglari

Shares of NYSE:BH traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The firm has a market cap of $388.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Biglari has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41.

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Featured Articles

