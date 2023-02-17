Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Declines By 7.1%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $18.30 during trading hours on Friday. Bellway has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLWYF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bellway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,167 ($26.30) to GBX 2,522 ($30.61) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,620 ($31.80) in a report on Monday.

About Bellway

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

