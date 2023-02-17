Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Drops By 6.3%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 281.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BLMIF remained flat at $9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.



