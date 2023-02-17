Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Grows By 6.8%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 382,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $15.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYRWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

