Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Drops By 17.3%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 186,433 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of ASM stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 650,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.68.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

