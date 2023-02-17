Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expands By 6.0%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 493,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $476,416. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42,816 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 195,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 55,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

