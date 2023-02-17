Short Interest in AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Declines By 12.6%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AUO Trading Up 6.6 %

AUOTY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,756. AUO has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

