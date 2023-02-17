Short Interest in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declines By 9.4%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE AM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,898. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.40.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

