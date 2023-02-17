Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Decreases By 9.0%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 100,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.