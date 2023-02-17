Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Drops By 21.2%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

