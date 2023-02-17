Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Decreases By 7.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

About AGNC Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.