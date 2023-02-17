Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $47.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Shopify Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 414.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Shopify by 853.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

