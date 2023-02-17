Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.08.
Shopify Trading Down 15.9 %
SHOP opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
