Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.08.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

