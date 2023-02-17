ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.72 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72, Briefing.com reports. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.17. 905,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average of $245.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,314 shares of company stock worth $6,494,536. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.