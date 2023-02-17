ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.72 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72, Briefing.com reports. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.42. 881,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,036. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average of $245.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,536 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

