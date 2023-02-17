Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

